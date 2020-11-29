Man sought in lawyer’s death on US Marshals fugitive list

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A man sought in connection with a suburban Chicago lawyer’s 2016 strangulation death has been named one of the U.S. Marshals most-wanted fugitives. The Chicago Sun-Times reports there’s a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 54-year-old John Panaligan who authorities allege strangled 36-year-old Victor Jigar Patel in his Northbrook law office in December 2016. The Marshals Service says Panaligan fled to Mexico before authorities could arrest him. In 2017, authorities believed he was in the Philippines, where he has family and owns property, but now “could be anywhere.”