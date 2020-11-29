Iran newspaper: Strike Haifa if Israel killed scientist

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An opinion piece published by a hard-line Iranian newspaper has suggested that Iran must attack the Israeli port city of Haifa if Israel carried out the killing of a scientist linked to its disbanded military nuclear program. Though the hard-line Kayhan newspaper has long argued for aggressive retaliation for operations targeting Iran, Sunday’s opinion piece went further, suggesting any assault be carried out in a way that destroys facilities and “causes heavy human casualties.” Iranian officials roundly have blamed Israel for the attack. Israel, suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decade, has not commented on Friday’s slaying.