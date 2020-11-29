George Clooney says he has cut his own hair ‘for 25 years’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Clooney is just like us, maybe. The star said he does his own haircuts with a device touted in infomercials. In an interview on “CBS Sunday Morning,” the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker said he’s been cutting his own hair for more than two decades. Clooney said his hair is like “straw” and easy to cut, so he uses a Flowbee haircutting device that he bought years ago. Flowbee sales reportedly surged when the coronavirus pandemic limited access to salon and barber shops in some areas. But Clooney told “CBS Sunday Morning” that he’s been using the haircutting product for more than two decades.