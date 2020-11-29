City First Church is set to host a drive-thru Christmas light show

ROCKFORD (WREX)— City First Church has announced it will host a Christmas themed drive-thru event called the Community Christmas Spectacular.

The event will allow people to drive-thru a Christmas light show on the grounds of the church for free.

The event will last for the first three weeks of December on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

City First Church is also accepting donated Christmas gifts for kids in our area.

The event will also include a 300-foot light tunnel, Olaf and Frozen Land and so much more.