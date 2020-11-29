Chicago Police report double the amount of carjackings in 2020 compared to 2019

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police say the number of carjackings in the city has skyrocketed this year.

Police say statistics show more than 1,150 carjackings this year compared to 507 in all of last year.

Police say one factor is that suspects can wear the same kind of COVID-19 facemasks as everyone else, thus allowing them to pull motorists out of their vehicles and drive off without anyone getting a good look at them.

That puts detectives at a disadvantage because they don't have a good description of suspects.