Chicago-area priest investigated for past child sex abuse

CHICAGO (AP) — The Archdiocese of Chicago is investigating claims that a suburban priest sexually abused children about 25 years ago. Cardinal Blase Cupich wrote a letter Saturday saying he asked the Rev. David Ryan to “step away from ministry” after the archdiocese received the allegations. Ryan is pastor at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Parish in Lake Zurich. The abuse allegations were from when Ryan was assigned to Maryville Academy in Des Plaines. Ryan didn’t return messages left Sunday. Cupich says the allegations have been reported to Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County state’s attorney office.