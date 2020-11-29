Cherry Valley residents get a visit from Santa during a parade on Sunday

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) —Santa Clause and Mrs. Clause made their way through Cherry Valley on Sunday as part of a parade.

Santa was seen handing out candy and Christmas cheer while on his red sleigh.

The parade was similar to other parades hosted on Easter and the Fourth of July.

"Everybody loves Christmas and we are trying to make things as normal as possible," said Village President Jim Claessen.

Letters can still be left for Santa in Santa's mailbox located at the Cherry Valley Village Hall.