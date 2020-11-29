Biden twists ankle while playing with dog, visits a doctor

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The office of President-elect Joe Biden says Biden twisted his ankle while playing with one of his dogs and will be examined by a doctor “out of an abundance of caution.” Biden’s office says Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and is visiting an orthopedist for an examination Sunday afternoon. Biden was playing with Major, one of the Bidens’ two dogs. They adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election. The Bidens have said they’ll be bringing their dogs to the White House and also plan to get a cat.