Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) --President-elect Joe Biden has fractured his right foot and will likely wear a walking boot for several weeks.

Biden's office says the president-elect suffered the injury Saturday while playing with one of his dogs and visited an orthopedist in Newark, Delaware, on Sunday afternoon.

His doctor, Kevin O'Connor, says a scan found tiny fractures of two small bones in the middle of Biden's right foot.

Fractures are a concern generally as people age, but Biden's appears to be a relatively mild one based on his doctor's statement and the planned treatment.

At 78 he will be the oldest president when he's inaugurated in January.