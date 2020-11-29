Angry Indian farmers reject government offer for talks

NEW DELHI (AP) — Protesting farmers have rejected the Indian government’s offer to hold immediate talks if they end their blockade of key highways they’ve held as they seek the scrapping of legislation they say could devastate crop prices. A protest leader said Sunday that the thousands of farmers will continue camping out on highways in Punjab and Haryana states until three new agriculture laws are withdrawn. The farmers say the laws could cause the government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices and result in their exploitation by corporations that would buy their crops cheaply. The government says the legislation brings about much needed reform agriculture that will allow farmers the freedom to market their produce and boost production through private investment.