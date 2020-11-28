Stateline residents enjoy Small Business Saturday and a special edition of Stroll on State

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weekend after Thanksgiving was jammed pack with things for people to do in the Stateline.

Shoppers took to the streets to support local businesses on Small Business Saturday.

People flocked to the Indoor City Market for the Holiday Pop-Up Shops.

Vendors were able to safely and social distance their booths as people shopped.

Many vendors and shoppers say they felt safe while shopping on Saturday.

Cider n Cinnamon was also hosted on Saturday at the Edgebrook shopping center.

Vendors were set up either outside or social distant inside locations with a limit of how many people could be inside.

People will be able to shop at the center as part of Cider n Cinnamon every Saturday until December 19th.

But the fun didn't stop there, as 13 WREX aired a special edition of Stroll on State at 6 p.m.

13 WREX partnered with the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and Heartland Church to showcase businesses that are surviving during the pandemic.

People were also able to see the City of Rockford's Christmas Tree be lit and a firework show.