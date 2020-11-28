Shoppers support local businesses on Small Business Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — People came out to support local businesses on Small Business Saturday in Rockford.

Many people visited the Holiday Pop-Up Shops, which was hosted by the City Market.

One business owner, Kate Ray says supporting local is crucial during the pandemic.

"It actually a lot better turn out which is great because you never know with the pandemic if people are gonna want to come out," said Ray. "I had to quit my job. I was in the dental field and I need to provide for my family".

Shoppers like Bobby Oliver say it is important to support local businesses.

"When you support local businesses, you support local communities and families," said Oliver.

"It's more important than ever to support especially the restaurants so we have to help keep them going the best we can," said Lucy Roloff.

Many shoppers and vendors say they felt safe taking part in the day.

"The widespread of the tables has been really nice and just the open atmosphere really makes it easy for everyone to still be able to come up close and check everything out while still keeping your distance," said Ray.

"I don't think it has been a probelm. Everyone had their masks on," said Oliver.

Many encourage people to support local businesses even after the special shopping day.