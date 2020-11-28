Skip to Content

No. 3 Ohio State cancels game at Illinois after virus spike

AP College Football Writer (WREX) —No. 3 Ohio State's game at Illinois on Saturday has been canceled because the Buckeyes have had a spike of COVID-19 cases this week.

The cancelation Friday came about seven hours after Ohio State announced coach Ryan Day had tested positive and wouldn't travel with the team to Champaign, Illinois.

The team did not fly to Illinois as scheduled Friday night so additional COVID-19 testing could be conducted in Columbus, Ohio.

After returning additional positive tests, the game was called. Ohio State did not reveal how many members of the program had tested positive as has been the school's policy all year.

The Buckeyes were fourth in the first College Football Playoff rankings released earlier this week.

