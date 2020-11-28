Michigan St holds off No. 11 Northwestern for a 29-20 win

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Matt Coghlin made a tiebreaking 48-yard field goal with 3:35 left, and Michigan State handed No. 11 Northwestern its first loss of the season with a 29-20 victory. The Wildcats were coming off a 17-7 victory over Wisconsin that put them in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff. That prospect was all but eliminated with the loss to the Spartans, but they remain in control of the Big Ten West. The Spartans lost a 17-0 lead, but went back ahead by forcing three turnovers in the fourth quarter and making the most of two big kicks by Coghlin.