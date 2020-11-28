Illinois panel featuring film on mental illness and courts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Mental Health Task Force and the state Supreme Court’s chief justice will conduct a screening of a new documentary on mental illness and criminal justice. Chief Justice Ann Burke will join the task force Tuesday for a screening of “The Definition of Insanity” followed by a family panel discussion from 3 to 5 p.m. Participants in the virtual session must register. The documentary is about the Miami-Dade Criminal Mental Health Project in Florida which follows a team of professionals working through the courts to support defendants who are mentally ill.