Illinois panel featuring film on mental illness and courts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) --The Illinois Mental Health Task Force and the state Supreme Court's chief justice will conduct a screening of a new documentary on mental illness and criminal justice.

Chief Justice Ann Burke will join the task force Tuesday for a screening of "The Definition of Insanity" followed by a family panel discussion from 3 to 5 p.m. Participants in the virtual session must register.

The documentary is about the Miami-Dade Criminal Mental Health Project in Florida which follows a team of professionals working through the courts to support defendants who are mentally ill.