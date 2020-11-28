Deck the halls? Not at the Illinois Capitol due to virus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The coronavirus has extinguished some traditional holiday cheer at the Illinois Capitol in Springfield. There will be no Christmas tree nor any holiday displays inside or outside the building The Capitol for months has been closed to all but employees and others with permission. Tours were suspended months ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lights on the Capitol dome won’t be used for the second consecutive year. Engineers have recommended that an observation deck, which is used to anchor the lights, be fortified. A giant artificial tree usually is placed in the rotunda. Not this year