COVID outbreak may put season in jeopardy for No. 3 Ohio St

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State officials say they don’t yet know when the third-ranked Buckeyes can get back on the field as they deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. There were enough positive tests among players and staff to cancel Saturday’s game at Illinois. One of the positive tests was coach Ryan Day, who because of forced isolation presumably won’t be in the sideline if the Buckeyes (4-0) are able to play at Michigan State next week. The team is now in danger of not playing the minimum number of games required to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game.