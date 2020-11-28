Colder temperatures will arrive starting Sunday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A pleasant and sunny start to the weekend will continue for the rest of thru weekend. However, temperatures are going to fall after a cold front arrives Sunday night with very breezy winds.

SWITCHING IT UP:

The rest of the weekend should remain dry and mild. Sunshine will take over throughout Sunday morning. temperatures for the day will climb into the middle to upper 40's. However, there will be some changes by Sunday afternoon. A cold front will push through the Stateline and this will bring in cloud cover and the chance for very breezy winds. Wind speeds out of the northwest will gust as high as 30 Mph. This will make for a blustery evening for many across the Stateline. Lows from Saturday into Sunday will be separated by nearly 5+ degrees. Temperatures overnight into Monday morning will reside in the middle 20's which is right about average for this time of the year.

There will be little shower chances to speak of as this cold front moves into the Stateline. We will remain dry through the start of the new work week. However, cooler temperatures already made an appearance Sunday night and that trend holds through most of the new work week.

Temperatures will begin falling starting Sunday night into Monday.

COOL AND DRY:

There may be little chance for showers or rain or snow. However, Temperatures starting on Monday will not get above the lower 30's. This is not atypical for late November, but we usually run about the upper 30's to lower 40's this time of year. The worst part comes from the wind chills that will be as low as the teens for Monday morning and lower 20's even afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest still gusting upward of 30 mph from Sunday. Tuesday will be the first chance we see winds die down, but temperatures will remain low. Highs will stay in the 30's for the remainder of the new work week.