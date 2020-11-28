Artists say Cuba government agrees to dialogue, tolerance

HAVANA (AP) — A group of Cuban artists and intellectuals say they’ve won an unusual government vow of greater tolerance for independent art following a demonstration in front of the Culture Ministry in Havana. About 200 people were in the crowd Saturday when Vice Minister Fernando Rojas and the directors of several associations affiliated with the governing Communist Party met with delegates of the demonstrators. Writer Katherine Bisquet says officials agreed to hold a dialogue and to let them meet “without being harassed in independent spaces.” The demonstration and official willingness to deal with the participants is unusual in a country whose government historically has had little tolerance for open protest.