Antibodies from donated blood key to COVID-19 fight

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) --People who have suffered through COVID-19 have a valuable weapon for those fighting the coronavirus now: antibodies.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that the Central Illinois Community Blood Center is collecting plasma from the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients.

The fall surge in the virus has pushed up demand. Memorial Health System says that nearly one-third of the patients in its five central Illinois hospitals has COVID-19.