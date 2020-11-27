Stroll on State 1-hour, commercial free special airs Saturday on 13 WREX

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With the holiday season officially here, it means it's time for Stroll on State!

However, due the pandemic, the annual event will look much different this year. Rather than a big event in downtown Rockford, 13 WREX will be airing a 1-hour, commercial free special on Saturday starting at 6 p.m.!



The special will feature small businesses that are surviving through the pandemic and will feature coverage of the city's Christmas Tree being lit. At the end of the special, there will be a fun surprise the entire community can take part in without being together.



Aside from the 1-hour special, this year's celebration will include drop-off boxes for letters to Santa, an individual format of the Dasher Dash 5k, small business specials and a decorated downtown Rockford.

