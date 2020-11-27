Retired NBA player Deng coaches South Sudan at tournament

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Luol Deng wants to build up basketball in his native South Sudan and sometimes that means coaching the national team himself. The two-time NBA All-Star became president of the South Sudan basketball federation after retiring as a player last year. He has temporarily stepped in because the team was a late addition to the Afrobasket qualifying tournament. They lost to Nigeria 76-56 and play this weekend against Mali and host Rwanda. South Sudan was added after Algeria pulled out at the last minute and Deng says it wasn’t practical to look for a coach. They only had five days to prepare. Deng played 15 seasons in the NBA.