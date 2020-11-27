Pregnant woman killed in a house fire in Mt. Morris

MOUNT MORRIS (WREX) — A pregnant woman is dead after her home caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.



Authorities say it happened in the 200 block of South Hannah Avenue around 4:30 p.m.



Mt. Morris Fire Protection District says when they arrived at the scene, heavy smoke was visible from the roof and eaves of the home.



Neighbors told first responders that someone was likely still inside. When officials went into the home, they say they found a 27-year-old pregnant woman in the kitchen and removed her from the home.



Authorities say the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.



The Mt. Morris Fire Protection District says there is a total of $125,000 worth of damage and the home is no longer livable.



There's no word of any other injuries or rescues from the incident.



Mt. Morris Police, Mt. Morris Fire, Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Ogle County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.



An autopsy on the woman is scheduled for later this week. Her identity has not been released at this time.