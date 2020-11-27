Police: Janesville man arrested after setting fire to his own house

JANESVILLE, WIs. (WKOW) -- A Janesville man was arrested on Thanksgiving after allegedly setting fire to his own home.

Joshua Allen Kaster, 29, faces eight temporary charges, including arson, recklessly endangering safety and false imprisonment, according to a press release from Janesville police sent Friday.

Officers were dispatched to 3632 Birdsong Lane at 2:08 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a disturbance. While on their way, police learned that the suspect, Kaster, had allegedly armed himself with a knife.

The other people in the house got out before police arrived.

Authorities said that when they pulled up, they found Kaster breaking windows to the house. The press release's title referenced the house as "his (Kaster's) residence."

After 20 minutes, Kaster walked out into the fenced-in backyard and allegedly told police that they would have to kill him. He said he was going to set the house, authorities claim, on fire before walking back inside.

It took five minutes before police saw smoke and flames begin to fill the house.

Kaster walked back out into the backyard, still armed with the knife, police claim. Officers told Kaster to drop the knife, which he "disregarded," according to the press release.

Police fired pepperballs, a projectile they described as having an effect similar to pepper spray. However, all of the pepperballs missed Kaster, hitting the garage and ground behind him.

When officers got past the fence and into the backyard, Kaster dropped the knife, police said.

"Kaster was taken into custody without incident," the press release said.

Police did not provide any information about the condition of the house.