Ohio State’s Day tests positive, won’t coach vs. Illinois

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be with the Buckeyes when they play at Illinois on Saturday. Ohio State said it had an increased number of positive COVID-19 tests in the program this week, but the game against the Illini was still on. Buckeyes veteran defensive line coach Larry Johnson will act as interim coach with Day unavailable. Ohio State said it planned to do a second round of testing Friday before flying to Champaign, Illinois, Saturday morning.