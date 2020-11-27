N Ireland police to pay damages to journalists over arrests

LONDON (AP) — Police in Northern Ireland have agreed to pay damages to two journalists who were arrested after working on a documentary about an unsolved mass killing. Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey worked on “No Stone Unturned,” a 2017 documentary about a 1994 massacre in the village of Loughinisland. Birney and McCaffrey were arrested in 2018 by officers investigating the alleged theft of documents from the police ombudsman. A court ruled last year that the warrants used to search the journalists’ homes had been “inappropriate.” A hearing at Belfast High Court heard Friday that the Police Service of Northern Ireland had agreed to pay 875,000 pounds ($1.2 million) to the two journalists and the film company.