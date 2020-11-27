Mild weather is in play for one more day

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- This weekend provides one more taste of milder weather, then temperatures drop plenty going into next week. We start feeling a little chill this weekend, then a bigger drop hits Monday.

Sunny weekend:

High pressure moves in overhead, giving us another day with a lot of sunshine. Thanks to the clear sky and warm breeze in play, temperatures warm up over the cool conditions we had this week. Saturday gets back into the low 50's, which is 10 or so degrees above average.

Mild weather sticks around Saturday, but conditions start cooling Sunday.

Beyond that, we hold onto the sunshine, but that's it as the weather starts cooling off Sunday. Colder air is the theme for next week, and Sunday gets a preview of that as temperatures drop.

We won't fall off too much compared to Saturday, though. Temperatures falls into the middle 40's, which is still above average for this time of year. That said, it's not quite those 50's that we see for Saturday.

Cold next week:

The brunt of the incoming cold air hits us Monday. Temperatures barely get back to or above freezing by the afternoon. This sets us up for a pretty chilly day.

Windy and colder weather is around the corner for Monday.

Along with highs in the 30's, we get breezy to windy conditions too. Cold north winds rise to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. The cold breeze keeps wind chills in the teens all day. Get the warm clothing ready!

A powerful storm system brings breezy weather to us, but we avoid the heavy rain and snow.

The windy weather comes as part of a glancing blow by a powerful late fall storm system. This system intensifies a lot, bringing strong winds and heavy snow or rain to the eastern Great Lakes and New England. We thankfully are just far enough removed to get a breezy to windy day, without the added showers or even stronger winds.

After a very brisk Monday, the weather stays cool to cold, yet without the harsher breeze. We alternate back and forth between the upper 30's and the low 40's throughout the week. Each day stays either sunny or partly cloudy, so rain and snow stay out of the forecast for a long stretch.