Michigan restaurant leaves franchise over virus restrictions

An owner of a restaurant in Michigan’s Thumb Region says the franchisee has split from its corporate office and changed its name after refusing to stop seating customers as part of state restrictions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Customers Friday were greeted with “Sandusky Diner” instead of “Sandusky Big Boy,” which the restaurant was called for 35 years. It was one of four eateries cited earlier this week for violating the state’s Nov. 15 order. Three other establishments, including one of the restaurants, also had their liquor licenses suspended.