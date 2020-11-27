Keeping up with the Sunshine through the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tracking the sunshine are it arrives to the Stateline by this afternoon. A nice, sunny, and dry trend should last into the next work. However, a cool down is coming.

KEEPING IT SUNNY:

Walking out the door early this morning will feel a bit gloomy. Cloud cover has returned and it will linger for a while. Areas south of I-88 will experience areas of fog and mist due to a cold frontal system. However, things clear up as the morning continues. A second cold front will push out the residual fog and clouds by the mid-morning, so prepare the shades. The afternoon is going to feature plenty of sunshine. This cold frontal passage also keeps our temperatures at our above our average highs for late November. Highs for today will be in the low to middle 40's.

Overnight, we will remain dry and clear. However, temperatures are dropping a lot. Lows for tonight will be in the middle '20s which is actually pretty seasonable but does not make it less cold. Winds will be light, so this should not impact things too much.

The weekend is already on track to hold on to the sunshine. This will come at an added benefit as well. Temperatures for the weekend climb into the upper 40's and lower 50's. The only day that might feature a few more clouds maybe Sunday due to a new cold front that swings into the Stateline. This is important to note because high temperatures will be dropping starting in the new week.

COOLING IT DOWN:

Do you like the colder temperatures? You are in luck starting Monday! Temperatures drop into the lower 30's starting off the new work week. This will not come with any snowfall or any rainfall. We will remain dry through most of the work week. However, we will see temperatures slowly rise closer to average by the next weekend. The only chance for showers is not until next Friday.