Skip to Content

Illinois surpasses 12,000 COVID-19 deaths, 700K cases

New
12:16 pm CoronavirusTop Stories
Illinois-Flag-Coronavirus-Web-Pic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Illinois has surpassed 12,000.

State officials reported 66 more deaths on Friday, bringing the total up to 12,029 since the pandemic began.

Illinois health officials also reported 7,574 new cases of the virus on Friday. The state has now reported 705,063 confirmed and probable cases of the virus since March.

While the state has not reported how much people have recovered from the virus, but say the state is seeing a 97% recovery rate.

In Region 1, the seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus dropped slightly to 15.2%.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Skip to content