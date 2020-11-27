Illinois surpasses 12,000 COVID-19 deaths, 700K cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Illinois has surpassed 12,000.



State officials reported 66 more deaths on Friday, bringing the total up to 12,029 since the pandemic began.



Illinois health officials also reported 7,574 new cases of the virus on Friday. The state has now reported 705,063 confirmed and probable cases of the virus since March.



While the state has not reported how much people have recovered from the virus, but say the state is seeing a 97% recovery rate.



In Region 1, the seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus dropped slightly to 15.2%.