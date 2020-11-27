How to donate to the Salvation Army if you’re staying in to shop

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Black Friday isn't just a big day for retailers, it's a big day for bell ringers with the Salvation Army.

The holiday shopping rush at malls and stores helps bring loose change and extra cash to those famous red buckets. But with more people shopping online this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Kettle Campaign has to adjust.

Now, on top of shopping online, you can donate online. As of Black Friday, the Online Red Kettle site has $899 raised out of a $5,000 goal. The online 12 Hours of Salvation toy drive has $545 raised out of $1,000.

The need will be bigger than ever before this year because of the pandemic. All the money you donate will stay local.