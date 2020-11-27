Frosty the Snowman visits Beef-A-Roo customers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Customers at the Beef-A-Roo on Riverside Blvd. got to meet a special guest on Friday!



Frosty the Snowman was greeting people as they waited in line at the drive-thru of the restaurant.

"We are really trying to bring a little joy to everybody's lives. It can be a little crazy right now. So we thought since our drive-thru lines are really long, that it would be fun to see a familiar face like Frosty the Snowman," said Melissa Pratt, the owner of Beefaroo.

If you missed Frosty on Friday, don't worry, you'll have another chance to see him soon! Frosty will be at the Beef-A-Roo location Lexus drive on Saturday and then the South Alpine Road Location Monday. He'll be at the restaurant 11 a.m.-2 p.m. both days.