Fires sweeps Chicago home, killing elderly couple

CHICAGO (AP) — Fire officials are investigating an overnight house fire on Chicago’s northwest side that killed an elderly couple who became trapped as flames engulfed their residence. The bodies of 85-year-old Robert Szalacha and his 78-year-old wife, Carol Szalacha, were found in the home Thursday night after firefighters doused the flames. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the couple’s daughter was also inside the home in Chicago’s Old Irving Park neighborhood, but she got out and refused medical attention. Chicago Fire Departmet spokesman Larry Langford says Carol Szalacha was using supplemental oxygen on the first floor and officials believe it was exposed to something flammable, but the fire’s cause remains under investigation.