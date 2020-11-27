Dosunmu scores 24 as No. 8 Illinois holds off Ohio 77-75

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points, Kofi Cockburn had 13 points and 11 rebounds and No. 8 Illinois rallied to beat Ohio 77-75. It was Cockburn’s 15th double-double in 35 games for Illinois. Jason Preston scored 31 points for Ohio. Ben Vander Plas added 20 points and Dwight Wilson scored 12 for the Bobcats. Illinois trailed by four points with less than two minutes remaining but got key 3-pointers from Dosunmu and Da’Monte Williams. Wilson gave Ohio a one-point lead with 7.9 seconds left, but Dosunmu put Illinois back on top when he sank two free throws with 2 seconds remaining.