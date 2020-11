Child Abduction Emergency until FRI 7:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Whiteside County

…CHILD ABDUCTION EMERGENCY…

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE, SPRINGFIELD IL.

AT THE REQUEST OF THE RIVERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT, THE ILLINOIS

AMBER ALERT NOTIFICATION SYSTEM HAS BEEN ACTIVATED.

THE RIVERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS INVESTIGATING A DOUBLE

HOMICIDE AND CHILD ABDUCTION THAT OCCURRED AT 14212 SOUTH TRACY

AVE, RIVERDALE. THE CHILD IS K’MARION P. HEBRON, A BLACK, MALE, 1

YEAR OLD, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES. K’MARION WAS LAST SEEN IN THE

EARLY MORNING HOURS ON NOVEMBER 27TH. THE SUSPECT IS IDENTIFIED AS

CLARENCE HEBRON, A BLACK MALE, 32 YEARS OLD WHO IS 5 FOOT 6

INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 135 POUNDS. HE HAS BLACK HAIR AND BROWN

EYES. THE SUSPECT IS BELIEVED TO BE DRIVING A 2009 SILVER DODGE

CARAVAN. WITH ILLINOIS LICENSE PLATE C A 9 6 6 7 6.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THIS ABDUCTION ARE ASKED TO CONTACT

9 1 1.