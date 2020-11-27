Businesses pivot on Black Friday to offer holiday shopping amid coronavirus concerns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but with the coronavirus pandemic, and regional mitigation strategies in effect, businesses had to navigate the holiday differently.

From big box stores to local shops, on Black Friday, the lines out in front are usually for hot deals, but this year they're for health concerns.

"It's not too bad, you don't wait that long," Best Buy shopper Guy Irampaye said of the stores' lines to get in.

"Before you go in, they have some lines that you stand behind, and then like in a couple of seconds, they open it and let you in," Kasimir Brigham, another Best Buy shopper, added.

We weren't allowed inside Rockford's Best Buy, but the differences from the pandemic are noticeable outside. Health reminders were everywhere, and contactless delivery was on full display, and will continue to be.

It's also an option at some small businesses, like Rockford's Culture Shock.

"All of our customers feel super safe and super comfortable," Lauren V. Davis, the owner of Culture Shock, said.

And to make that happen, owners Lauren and Skyler Davis say a lot more goes into planning than just being stocked and opening the doors.

"We're doing a lot more logistics as far as hand sanitizing , sanitizing our front door, sanitizing every basket after every person leaves, we're allowing a smaller amount of people in the store," Lauren Davis explained.

Culture Shock also has a website, which is something it didn't have for most of it's 14-year history and something the pandemic forced.

"Being closed down, not being ready for it [and] also being a store that isn't really utilized as an online store," Skyler Davis said of the hardships of the pandemic.

But COVID-19 has many businesses pivoting to provide a safe experience for shoppers this holiday season.

"There was a fair amount of people [but] there weren't too many," Irampaye said of Best Buy. "I felt safe."

Despite the pandemic, businesses are trying to make customers feel safe while still adding the holiday spirit.

The Davis' said if there are places you don't want to see disappear, that's where you should be shopping this year.