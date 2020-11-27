British bike maker pedals on, with Brexit deal up in the air

LONDON (AP) — The team at Brompton Bicycle Ltd. thought they were prepared for Brexit. Bosses at the British firm looked at the uncertainty swirling around the U.K.’s decision to leave the European Union and started stockpiling parts. Then came the coronavirus pandemic. Now, with just over a month to go until Britain makes a sharp economic break with the EU, Brompton faces uncertainty about supplies and unexpected new competition from China. Brompton is just one of thousands of British companies bracing for huge changes on Jan. 1, when Britain leaves the economic structures of the 27-nation bloc. Talks on a free new trade are stuck, with a breakthrough needed in days to avoid a disruptive no-deal British exit.