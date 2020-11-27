Bears name Mitchell Trubisky starting QB vs. Packers

LAKE FOREST, IIll. (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky will be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Trubisky took all the first-team snaps at practice this week but coach Matt Nagy had stopped just short of designating him the starter, just in case Nick Foles was able to return from a hip and glute injury. But Foles was unable to practice again Friday and Nagy turned to Trubisky. The Bears are trying to end a four-game losing streak. Nagy said it’s still possible Foles could be the backup quarterback for the game.