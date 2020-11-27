All Aglow returns to the Nicholas Conservatory on Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A holiday favorite returns to Rockford on Saturday.

It's the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens event, "All Aglow." The grounds will be filled with lights and decorations for Christmas. You can visit from Saturday through Jan. 10 for free, although donations are appreciated. Masks are required for all visitors. You can also pick up gifts from the gift shop curb side.

The lights are on from dusk to dawn seven days a week. It is suggested you come on weeknights to avoid weekend crowds.