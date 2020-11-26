‘Why now?’ Dismay as US considers troop pullout from Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — No country has been involved in Somalia’s future as much as the United States. Now the Trump administration is thinking of withdrawing the several hundred U.S. military troops from the Horn of Africa nation at what some experts call the worst possible time. Three decades of chaos, from warlords to al-Qaida affiliate al-Shabab to the emergence of an Islamic State group affiliate, have ripped apart the country that only in the past few years has found its footing. The U.S. Embassy returned to Somalia just last year, 28 years after diplomats and staffers fled.