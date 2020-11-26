Shop local at the Indoor City Market ‘Holiday Retail Pop-Up’ shop Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's time for holiday shopping and small business Saturday is a chance for you to support local shops.



The Rockford City Market is hosting a new event to help you shop small, its hosting a holiday pop-up shop.



From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28, there will be dozens of local makers and boutiques spread out through the indoor city market, so you can shop socially distant and safely.



If you miss out this weekend, the market is hosting another event on Friday, December 11th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Click here for a full list of vendors and additional details.