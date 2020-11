ROCKFORD (WREX) — Four people are hospitalized after a serious two-car crash on North Main Street in Rockford city limits, near Roscoe.

Authorities say all four people who were taken to the hospital have non-life threatening injuries. 13 WREX has a crew at the scene gathering more details.

North Main Street between Latham and Roscoe Roads is shut down while first responders help at the scene.