Roderick carries Ohio over North Carolina A&T 84-72

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ben Roderick scored a career-high 22 points and Jason Preston added 21 points as Ohio defeated North Carolina A&T 84-72. Roderick hit 6 of 9 3-pointers and Preston also had nine rebounds and seven assists. Dwight Wilson III had 14 points for Ohio. Ben Vander Plas added 11 points and eight rebounds. Harry Morrice had 13 points for the Aggies. Tyrone Lyons added 11 points and seven rebounds and Kameron Langley had eight assists and five steals.