Rockford Fire says they respond to more carbon monoxide calls on Turkey Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's common for firefighters to respond to cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day. But Rockford Fire says their most common 911 call on Thanksgiving is called the "silent killer."

Rockford Fire says carbon monoxide calls are more frequent than anything else on Thanksgiving. After that there's medical calls for things you typically see after eating a lot like chest pains or shortness of breath.

While the holiday can feel slow for Rockford firefighters, they say calls seem to pick up throughout the night.

"We definitely have slower parts but it picks up later in the day when people get back into a normal routine. I say that's when we see an increase in the calls," said Rockford Fire Department Paramedic Chris Pirrello.

Rockford Fire says other common calls are for fires from deep fried turkeys. Firefighters suggest to always follow safety precautions if you want to deep fry.