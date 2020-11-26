Rockford church feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Court Street Methodist Church celebrated a 39-year-old tradition on Thanksgiving.

Since 1981, the church celebrated Thanksgiving by handing out turkey dinners to people in need.

This year, the dinner transitioned to a to-go style to ensure social distancing and cut down on exposures.

While it's been a bleak few months, the meal gave a light to people in the Rockford community like Terri Slothower.

"It gave me relief," Slowthower said. "It just lifted a load. Even if it's just for today, it's just amazing."

The church made enough food to feed over 1,000 people.