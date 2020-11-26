Quiet weather settles in for the holiday weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Thanks for a few rounds of high pressure, the weather remains quiet and mild in time for the long weekend. After that, extra chilly air is on the way.

Mild for now:

While we won't see the very warm weather like earlier this month (anywhere between the 50's and 70's), this weekend's weather is mild for this time of year. We generally are right around 40 degrees. Instead, we'll be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than that!

High pressure keeps the weather quiet and mild through the holiday weekend.

Friday does cool off slightly from Thanksgiving's levels. We cool to the middle 40's, though more sunshine is expected. Another round of high pressure drifts in, clearing any clouds out and keeping us mild and sunny for the remainder of the holiday weekend.

The added sunshine and slightly warmer winds boosts our temperatures up a little. We warm to near 50 degrees on Saturday, then stay in the upper 40's for Sunday. At night, conditions cool to right at freezing, so a little frost is possible Sunday morning.

After a couple more days of quiet and milder weather, a big change arrives right away next week.

Cool start to December:

Brisk air drops in from Canada, leaving us barely above freezing early next week during the day.

Chilly air drops into the Stateline Sunday night, and leaves the air feeling brisk for Monday. Temperatures barely rise above freezing during the day, and drop into the teens at night. Monday sees a partly cloudy sky, and windy weather at times. With the extra brisk air in play, wind chills may be down into the 20's or even the teens. Be ready for an extra chilly day to kick off next week.

After a cold start to the week, the rest of the week won't warm up much. Temperatures stay in the 30's for highs through Thursday. By Thursday we may be close to 40 degrees, so at least the weather warms up a couple of degrees each day.

This all may sound cold, but the upper 30's are average for early December. However, compared to the mild weather we've had in November, this may feel a little brisk until we get used to it.

By next weekend, the weather gets back into the 40's. December in general remains mild through the first couple weeks of the month.