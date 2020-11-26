Paris police suspended over beating of Black man

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister has ordered several Paris police officers suspended after the publication of videos showing them beating up a Black man and using tear gas against him with no apparent reason. The incident came as President Emmanuel Macron’s government is pushing a new bill that restricts the ability to film police. The bill has prompted protests from civil liberties groups and journalists concerned that it would allow police abuse to go undiscovered and unpunished. The suspension of the officers came after French news website Loopsider published videos of the violent arrest of a music producer.