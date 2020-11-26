Malaysian PM gains political lifeline with budget approval

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Parliament has approved the government’s proposed 2021 budget, throwing a political lifeline to embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin amid strong resistance to his 9-month-old leadership. Opposition lawmakers as well as members of his governing coalition had warned during three weeks of debate that they would reject the budget, citing insufficient funding to fight a surge in coronavirus cases and help those hit by the pandemic. Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz made some minor revisions to the 322.5 billion ringgit ($79 billion) budget, the biggest ever, in his concluding speech Thursday in response to the complaints. Analysts say the budget approval is a respite for Muhyiddin, but his government remains fragile.