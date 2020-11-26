LSU’s Thomas scores 27 in collegiate debut

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cameron Thomas scored 27 points in his collegiate debut, Darius Days set a career high with 24 points and LSU opened its season with a 94-81 victory over SIU Edwardsville. Days converted two three-point plays during a 16-3 run to put LSU up 83-68 with 5:11 remaining, and the Tigers led by double figures the rest of the way. Trendon Watford had 13 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for LSU, and Javonte Smart had 10 points with five assists. Mike Adewunmi finished with 23 points for SIUE.